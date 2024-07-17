2,860 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

