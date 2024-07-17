2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $28.92

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $33.97. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 1,796,818 shares traded.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
