2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $28.92

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.92, but opened at $33.97. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 1,796,818 shares traded.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

