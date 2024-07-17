36,801 Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Teekay by 604.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Stock Performance

NYSE TK opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $774.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 105.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

