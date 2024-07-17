44,413 Shares in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 79,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Mobile Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BEEP opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Manuel Chavez III acquired 33,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $112,676.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,332.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mobile Infrastructure news, CEO Manuel Chavez III acquired 33,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $112,676.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,332.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher bought 16,951 shares of Mobile Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $57,463.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,113.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 95,212 shares of company stock worth $325,429 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

