4,504 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 5,817.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 208,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $20,328,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.57.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

