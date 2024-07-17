4,578 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $2,546,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,591,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $65,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,314,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,165,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,591,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,979,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.