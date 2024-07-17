4,800 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after acquiring an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DT Midstream by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $61,638,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 99,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DTM opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

