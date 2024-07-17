50,164 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

EWI opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

