50,695 Shares in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 575,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Amplify Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.36 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

