5,926 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

