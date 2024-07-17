64,674 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Trading Up 2.1 %

HLIT opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

