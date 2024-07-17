811 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $267.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.07. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $212.39 and a twelve month high of $274.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

