82,447 Shares in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 82,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Pyxis Oncology Trading Up 11.3 %

PYXS stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $209.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

