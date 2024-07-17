8,820 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $25.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
