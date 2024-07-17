8,851 Shares in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of VanEck Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRNB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $23.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.