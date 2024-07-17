9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,041,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,805 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.