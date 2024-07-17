9,571 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- What is a Special Dividend?
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.