9,571 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.