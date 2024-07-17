9,746 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

OII stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 2.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.58 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.36%. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

