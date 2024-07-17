98,070 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,385 shares of company stock valued at $293,902. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

View Our Latest Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.