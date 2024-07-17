98,070 Shares in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stitch Fix news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,462.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,385 shares of company stock valued at $293,902. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SFIX stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $322.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.
