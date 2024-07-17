Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 667.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $170.09 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $223,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $112.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

