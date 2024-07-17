Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.60

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 69322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 16.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 46.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 56,521 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 13.0% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 22.6% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

