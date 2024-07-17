Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.60

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 69322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.