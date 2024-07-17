Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
