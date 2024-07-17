Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 19th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.