Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 3.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $15.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $270.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.35. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $156.49 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

