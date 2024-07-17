ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.02

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 22072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -686.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

