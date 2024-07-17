Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,041,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,473,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,988 shares of company stock worth $17,752,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.53. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

