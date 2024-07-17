AIA Group Ltd Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $213.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.