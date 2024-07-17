Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Head-To-Head Contrast

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) and Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MediaAlpha and Akso Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediaAlpha -7.76% N/A -21.56% Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MediaAlpha and Akso Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediaAlpha $388.15 million 2.42 -$40.42 million ($0.68) -21.01 Akso Health Group $2.22 million 11.49 -$1.36 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akso Health Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MediaAlpha.

64.4% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MediaAlpha has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MediaAlpha and Akso Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediaAlpha 1 1 5 0 2.57 Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MediaAlpha currently has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 56.95%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Akso Health Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; provides health treatment services; sells medical devices; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

