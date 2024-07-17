Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %
Albemarle stock opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17. Albemarle has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Transactions at Albemarle
In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
