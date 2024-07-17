Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Albemarle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albemarle to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Albemarle stock opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.17. Albemarle has a one year low of $90.32 and a one year high of $239.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

