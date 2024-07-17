Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 67,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 198,039 shares.The stock last traded at $41.74 and had previously closed at $42.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Articles

