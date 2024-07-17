Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.8% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 4,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $183.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,805 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

