Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Gap Down to $100.25

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $100.25, but opened at $97.34. Altair Engineering shares last traded at $99.13, with a volume of 38,385 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,085.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.61.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $51,391.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ravi Kunju sold 1,095 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $93,425.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,256.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,254 shares of company stock worth $43,396,100. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $445,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 15.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,684 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

