Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Norden Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

