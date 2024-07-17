Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.06. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock worth $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

