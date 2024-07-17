Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Amcor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 493,949 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Amcor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP increased its position in Amcor by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 526,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

