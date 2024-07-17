Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.02. Approximately 32,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 523,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Ameresco Stock Up 7.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,145,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 110,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $22,650,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

