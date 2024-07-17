American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.93

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 14579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,688,000 after purchasing an additional 804,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,176,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

