Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.13

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 23125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 207.8% in the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

