Analysts Set Expectations for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

CWCO opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at $3,585,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $2,766,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 78,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

