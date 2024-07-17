AngioDynamics’ (ANGO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $300.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 641.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

