Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rodman & Renshaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Annovis Bio from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annovis Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANVS

Annovis Bio Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ANVS opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annovis Bio will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 6.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annovis Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Annovis Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Annovis Bio

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which has completed three Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.