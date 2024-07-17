Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APLS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

APLS stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,461,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

