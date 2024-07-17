Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $237.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

