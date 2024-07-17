Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2,349.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,273,179 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $227,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $289,768,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 139,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 24,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.03. The company has a market cap of $3.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.77.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

