Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $15,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 625,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $210.63 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.38 and a 1 year high of $212.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.17.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

