Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.32. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 2,797,183 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

