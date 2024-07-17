Arnhold LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 261.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 164,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 220,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

