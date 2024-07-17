Artis REIT (TSE:AX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Artis REIT Price Performance
Artis REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.42 million for the quarter.
About Artis REIT
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.
