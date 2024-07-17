Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Up 5.8% in June

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Arvinas Trading Up 9.2 %

ARVN stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

