AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 67.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $243.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

