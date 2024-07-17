Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Update

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $61,228.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,606 shares in the company, valued at $228,964.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.